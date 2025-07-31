Chicago man sentenced to 11 years for armed robberies of taxi, rideshare drivers

The Brief Anthony Reed, 28, of Chicago, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for robbing two taxi drivers and an Uber driver at gunpoint in February 2022. Reed pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm; during one robbery, he struck a driver with his gun. Over the span of four days, Reed stole cash, phones, a tablet, a wallet, and a jacket from his victims.



A Chicago man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after robbing two taxi drivers and a rideshare driver at gunpoint on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Anthony Reed, 28, of Chicago, was arrested in 2022 and pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm earlier this year.

In early February 2022, Reed threatened to kill the driver if they didn't hand over their money and belongings, prosecutors allege.

During one of the incidents, Reed allegedly used the butt on his gun to hit the driver in the head.

The reported incidents include:

Feb. 4, 2022: Reed stole a tablet and cell phone from a Flash Cab taxi driver.

Feb. 5, 2022: Reed stole $120 in cash, a tablet, and cell phone from a Flash Cab taxi driver.

Feb. 8, 2022: Reed stole a wallet containing $200 to $400 in cash, as well as a cell phone and jacket from an Uber driver.

What they're saying:

"Over the course of only four days, defendant robbed three victims at gunpoint while the victims were doing their job," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Margaret A. Steindorf and Paul Schied argued. "A significant sentence is warranted to protect the public from defendant’s criminal appetite and deter defendant from committing future violent acts."