Chicago man sentenced to 11 years for armed robberies of taxi, rideshare drivers
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after robbing two taxi drivers and a rideshare driver at gunpoint on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
What we know:
Anthony Reed, 28, of Chicago, was arrested in 2022 and pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm earlier this year.
In early February 2022, Reed threatened to kill the driver if they didn't hand over their money and belongings, prosecutors allege.
During one of the incidents, Reed allegedly used the butt on his gun to hit the driver in the head.
The reported incidents include:
- Feb. 4, 2022: Reed stole a tablet and cell phone from a Flash Cab taxi driver.
- Feb. 5, 2022: Reed stole $120 in cash, a tablet, and cell phone from a Flash Cab taxi driver.
- Feb. 8, 2022: Reed stole a wallet containing $200 to $400 in cash, as well as a cell phone and jacket from an Uber driver.
What they're saying:
"Over the course of only four days, defendant robbed three victims at gunpoint while the victims were doing their job," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Margaret A. Steindorf and Paul Schied argued. "A significant sentence is warranted to protect the public from defendant’s criminal appetite and deter defendant from committing future violent acts."
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Northern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney's Office.