Chicago man sentenced for illegally having gun in home full of children

The Brief Brandon Johnson, 37, of Chicago, was sentenced to 55 months in prison for illegally having a gun in a home where several children were present. Johnson had multiple prior felony convictions and was not allowed to own a firearm. Prosecutors said his possession of the weapon contributed to Chicago's ongoing gun violence crisis.



A Chicago man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for illegally having a loaded handgun in a home filled with children.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Brandon Johnson, 37, illegally had the gun on Jan. 25, 2020, inside a home on the Near West Side.

Chicago police were called after Johnson—a convicted felon barred from owning guns—pulled the weapon and threatened to shoot someone, according to prosecutors. Several children were inside the home at the time.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal firearm charge.

On Aug. 13, Johnson was sentenced to 55 months in prison. He has been in custody since December 2020 and will receive credit for time served.

What they're saying:

"The City of Chicago has been plagued by gun violence for many years," Assistant U.S. Attorney Prashant Kolluri argued in court. "The possession of a loaded firearm is a significant contributor to that gun violence."