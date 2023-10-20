Chicago man sentenced for shooting at city cops in 2020

A Chicago man has been sentenced for shooting at city police officers in 2020.

Latrell Allen, 24, received 60 years in prison for attempted murder.

In 2020, the Chicago cops responded to a 911 call of a man in Moran Park with a gun. When they arrived at the scene, they chased Allen into an alley where he opened fire. Bullets ricocheted around the officers, but they were not struck.

At the same time, officers returned fire. Allen was struck in the back. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that the two officers who shot Allen were justified in their use of deadly force.

Allen fired at least eight shots, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said.

"I am pleased with this sentence, which holds the defendant accountable for willfully endangering the lives of police officers who were doing their jobs to protect our communities," Raoul said. "I remain committed to working with law enforcement agencies across the state to stem the tide of gun violence in Illinois and help keep officers safe."