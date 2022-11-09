Chicago man sentenced to 14 years for using loaded gun to protect illegal drugs, cash

A Chicago man who used a loaded gun to protect his heroin, fentanyl and approximately $3,100 in cash has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says London Grover, 32, pointed a firearm at someone attempting to steal his heroin and fentanyl on Feb. 23, 2019.

When Chicago Police Department officers responded to a call for shots fired, Grover led the officers on a high-speed chase. After Grover crashed the vehicle, officers found him hiding underneath a nearby parked car.

From the driver’s side floorboard of the crashed vehicle, officers recovered a loaded firearm and packages of mixed fentanyl and heroin.

Grover pleaded guilty earlier this year to knowingly and intentionally possessing, with the intent to distribute, approximately 1.3 grams of packaged heroin and fentanyl and possession of a firearm used in a drug trafficking crime.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

At the time of the offense, Grover had six prior felony convictions, and was on parole for an offense involving a firearm.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday, Nov. 7.