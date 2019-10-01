Chicago man sentenced to 22 years for posing as woman to lure children

A Chicago man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for luring children to participate in sex acts by posing as a woman on Facebook.

Bryan Osborne, 30, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud or coercion in 2017, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Osborne posed as a woman named “Lonyae Jackson” on Facebook and sent messages to more than 2,000 people — mostly minors, prosecutors said. He would entice them to appear in sexually explicit films, promising to pay them thousands of dollars in exchange.

As part of the process, Osborne told the minors they would have to have sex with a producer named “Trey” to make sure “the minors were suitable for filming,” prosecutors said. Several of them agreed to have sex with “Trey,” who was actually Osborne.

He admitted to having sex with 14 minors inside and outside of a building in Austin on the West Side, prosecutors said. He later made up reasons why the minors couldn’t be paid.

Osborne will have to serve his sentence, followed by 12 years of supervised release, prosecutors said. He will also have to pay restitution of $142,481 to the victims.