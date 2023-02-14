Chicago man sentenced to 8 years for trying to burn down Boost Mobile store

A Chicago man received an 8-year sentence for setting fire to a cellphone store in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's South Side.

Otho Harris, 63, pled guilty to one count of arson after he broke into a Boost Mobile Store, poured gasoline and set it on fire on Sept. 10, 2019.

The day before, Harris got into an argument with a store employee about his broken cellphone. The employee told Harris the phone could not be repaired and Harris slammed the phone onto the ground before leaving the store at 809 E. 79th St.

Harris has a "lengthy criminal history," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Harris was also ordered to pay $195,701 in restitution for the damage that the fire caused.