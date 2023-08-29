Chicago man sentenced to life in prison for a murder he didn't commit is set to be released

After spending 34 years in prison, a Chicago man is set to come home.

Francisco Benitez was sentenced to life for a murder he didn't commit.

He was charged with the killing when he was 19.

Earlier this year, a hearing was held and evidence was presented to prove Benitez is innocent.

At the center of the wrongful conviction were two Chicago police detectives, Jerome Bogucki and Raymond Schalk.

The pair have been at the center of two other murder cases that fell apart based on evidence that the detectives coerced witnesses and fabricated evidence.

Benitez could walk out of prison as early as today.