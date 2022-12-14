Chicago man sentenced to more than 8 years in jail for attempted murder on Christmas morning in 2019

article

A man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and using it to shoot at individuals on Christmas morning in 2019.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019, Rashid Jackson fired three shots from a semiautomatic handgun at individuals in the middle of a residential street in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

CPD officers patrolling the area after the shooting arrested Jackson approximately half a block from the scene.

Jackson, 27, of Chicago, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jackson had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses in state court and was prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.

A federal judge sentenced him to 100 months in prison.