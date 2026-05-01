May Day protests span globe with focus on rising costs tied to Iran war

The Brief May Day demonstrations were held worldwide calling for better wages and working conditions. Rising costs linked to the Iran war were a central concern for many workers. U.S. protests focused on opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies.



Activists worldwide held May Day rallies and street protests Friday, calling for peace, higher wages and better working conditions as many workers grapple with rising energy costs and shrinking purchasing power tied to the Iran war.

May 1 is a public holiday in many countries to mark International Workers’ Day, or Labor Day, when workers’ unions traditionally rally around wages, pensions, inequality and broader political issues. Demonstrations were held from Seoul, Sydney and Jakarta to many European capitals. In the U.S., activists opposing President Donald Trump’s policies also were holding marches and boycotts.

"Working people refuse to pay the price for Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East," the European Trade Union Confederation, which represents 93 trade union organizations in 41 European countries, said. "Today’s rallies show working people will not stand by and see their jobs and living standards destroyed."

What to know about May Day

Image 1 of 5 ▼ May Day march in Chicago.

Demonstrations across the world

Rising living costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East emerged as a key theme in Friday’s rallies.

In the Philippine capital, Manila, large crowds denounced the U.S. role in the Iran war. Protesters clashed with police blocking the way near the U.S. Embassy.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto joined a rally in Jakarta where workers called for stronger government protection from rising prices and difficulties in finding raw materials for key industries.

On a main avenue in Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city, taxi drivers honked their horns and bus drivers parked their vehicles to protest rising fuel costs.

"All my expenses have gone up, but my wages haven’t budged," Akherraz Lhachimi of the Moroccan Labor Union said.

Turkish authorities in Istanbul detained hundreds of demonstrators for attempting to march in areas declared off-limits on security grounds, most notably central Taksim Square, the epicenter of 2013 protests. May Day rallies in Turkey are frequently marred by clashes with authorities.

Tens of thousands of people crowded into a public square across from the U.S. Embassy in Havana, celebrating Cuba's workers and decrying U.S. sanctions. Many held banners that read, "Down with Imperialism" and "U.S. hands off Cuba." President Miguel Díaz-Canel and former President Raúl Castro attended the event.

Several rallies were staged in South Africa, where the head of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, Zingiswa Losi, said workers were "suffocating" under rising costs of food, electricity, transport and healthcare.

France’s mandatory day off

May Day carries special meaning this year in France, after a heated debate about whether employees should be allowed to work on the country’s most protected public holiday — the only day when most employees have a mandatory paid day off.

Almost all businesses, shops and malls are closed, and only essential sectors such as hospitals, transport and hotels are exempt. A recent parliamentary proposal to expand work on the day prompted major outcry from unions and left-leaning politicians.

"Don’t touch May Day," unions said in a joint statement.

Tens of thousands of people joined marches across the country, including in Paris, where brief scuffles with police broke out.

"May 1 is not just any day," Small and Medium-sized Businesses Minister Serge Papin said. "It symbolizes social gains stemming from a century of building social rules that have led to the labor code we know in France. It is indeed a special day."

Calls for street protests and boycotts in the US

In the United States, where May Day is not a federal holiday, May Day Strong, a coalition of activist groups and labor unions, called on people to protest under the banner of "workers over billionaires."

Voicing strong opposition to Trump's policies, organizers listed thousands of May Day actions across the country and called for an economic blackout through "no school, no work, no shopping."

Demands include taxing the rich and putting an end to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

While labor and immigrant rights are historically intertwined, the focus of May Day rallies in the U.S. shifted to immigration in 2006. That’s when roughly 1 million people, including nearly half a million in Chicago alone, took to the streets to protest federal legislation that would have made living in the U.S. without legal permission a felony.

Roots in Chicago

May Day, or International Workers’ Day, traces back more than a century to a pivotal period in U.S. labor history.

In the 1880s, unions pushed for an eight-hour workday. A Chicago rally in May 1886 turned deadly when a bomb exploded and police responded with gunfire. Several labor activists — most of them immigrants — were convicted of conspiracy and other charges; four were executed.

Unions later designated May 1 to honor workers. A monument in Chicago’s Haymarket Square commemorates them with the inscription: "Dedicated to all workers of the world."