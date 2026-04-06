Chicago man shoots alleged home invader in South Deering
CHICAGO - A man is dead after a homeowner said he shot an intruder inside his South Side home early Monday morning, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 103rd Street in the South Deering neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a man inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.
A 33-year-old man who was inside the home told officers the person entered his home and charged toward him. The resident said he then opened fire.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man killed is still unknown, and it remains unclear why he allegedly invaded the home.
What's next:
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.