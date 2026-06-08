Amazon employee charged with gunning down coworker at Melrose Park facility

The Brief A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting last week at an Amazon facility in Melrose Park. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a domestic-related dispute, during which a suspect allegedly fired a rifle and struck the victim in the back before fleeing. The suspect was arrested and charged with murder and is scheduled for a detention hearing Monday.



A suburban Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting Thursday morning at an Amazon garage facility in Melrose Park.

Amazon fatal shooting

The backstory:

Melrose Park police responded around 9:11 a.m. on June 4 to the facility located at 1825 N. 5th Avenue where they found 27-year-old Travion Taylor suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders provided emergency aid at the scene before Taylor was taken to Loyola Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said preliminary findings point to a domestic-related dispute involving the suspect and another individual who was with Taylor at the time of the shooting. During a fight, the suspect pulled out a rifle and fired multiple rounds, striking Taylor in the back before fleeing the scene.

Through interviews, evidence collection and cooperation with the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, investigators identified the suspect as Quentin S. Williams Jr., 20, of Maywood.

Williams was taken into custody following the investigation and charged with murder.

What they're saying:

After the shooting, Amazon released the following statement:

"This is a senseless tragedy. Our thoughts are with our employee's family, friends, and our team at our Melrose Park delivery station. Right now, our priority is supporting them. The delivery station has been deemed safe, and we've added additional security."

What's next:

Williams is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Monday.

The video at the top of this story is from a previous Fox Chicago report.