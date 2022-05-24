Man shot, killed in Gresham home

A man was fatally shot in his home Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was shot multiple times inside his residence around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshots to the abdomen and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the gunman fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.