Chicago man allegedly shot woman in head after argument

A Chicago man is accused of shooting a woman in the head after an argument at a gathering over the weekend on the South Side.

Michael Ross, 39, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon (possessing or using a firearm as a felon).

At about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old woman was at a gathering in a home in the 6500 block of South Langley when Ross allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot her in the head after an argument.

Minutes later, Ross was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.