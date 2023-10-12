Chicago man shot woman in West Pullman home, arrested minutes later: police

A 51-year-old Chicago man has been charged after allegedly shooting a woman on the city's South Side earlier this week.

On Tuesday, around 2:32 p.m., police say the 46-year-old female victim was inside a West Pullman home in the 12600 block of S. Lowe Ave. when she was shot in the right leg and abdomen.

She was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

About 10 minutes later, an offender was taken into custody – identified as Vincent Berry. He's been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery.

Vincent Berry | CPD

Berry is due in court on Friday.

No further information was provided by police.