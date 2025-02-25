Chicago man sold firearm to person he believed was a felon, prosecutors say

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged with trafficking a firearm after allegedly selling a gun and other items to an undercover agent. The buyer had told the seller he was a convicted felon who could not legally own a firearm. A federal judge ordered the man detained without bond pending trial.



A Chicago man is facing a federal charge after allegedly selling a firearm and related items to an undercover law enforcement agent.

Prosecutors say the man knew the buyer was legally prohibited from possessing a gun.

What we know:

Oscar Gil-Izquierdo, 25, allegedly sold a pistol, a drum magazine, two additional magazines, and a ballistic vest to an undercover agent on Feb. 20, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The transaction took place in a parking lot on the city’s Southwest Side.

The complaint states that before the sale, the undercover agent told Gil-Izquierdo they were a convicted felon and could not legally own a firearm. Despite this, the sale went through, and Gil-Izquierdo was later arrested.

Firearm and other items allegedly sold by Oscar Gil-Izquierdo | U.S. Attorney’s Office

What we don't know:

It was not disclosed how Gil-Izquierdo obtained the firearm that he was selling.

What's next:

On Monday, Gil-Izquierdo was ordered to remain in federal custody without bond while awaiting trial.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.