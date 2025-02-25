Chicago man sold firearm to person he believed was a felon, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a federal charge after allegedly selling a firearm and related items to an undercover law enforcement agent.
Prosecutors say the man knew the buyer was legally prohibited from possessing a gun.
What we know:
Oscar Gil-Izquierdo, 25, allegedly sold a pistol, a drum magazine, two additional magazines, and a ballistic vest to an undercover agent on Feb. 20, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
The transaction took place in a parking lot on the city’s Southwest Side.
The complaint states that before the sale, the undercover agent told Gil-Izquierdo they were a convicted felon and could not legally own a firearm. Despite this, the sale went through, and Gil-Izquierdo was later arrested.
Firearm and other items allegedly sold by Oscar Gil-Izquierdo | U.S. Attorney’s Office
What we don't know:
It was not disclosed how Gil-Izquierdo obtained the firearm that he was selling.
What's next:
On Monday, Gil-Izquierdo was ordered to remain in federal custody without bond while awaiting trial.
If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.