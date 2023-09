article

A Chicago man is accused of killing a woman by strangling her in Chatham Monday night.

Lawrence Curtis Boyle, 63, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

At about 6:35 p.m. on Monday, police say Boyle strangled a 30-year-old woman in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue.

She died as a result of her injuries.

Boyle was arrested Wednesday and placed into custody.

No additional information was made available by police.