Chicago man sues over Texas abortion law
CHICAGO - A man from Chicago has gotten directly involved in the fight over the new abortion ban in Texas.
Felipe Gomez filed a lawsuit in San Antonio asking the court to declare the new law unconstitutional.
Gomez is technically suing a doctor who performed an abortion and went public about it.
The new law allows anyone to sue someone who assists with an abortion and collect a $10,000 reward if they win the case.
Gomez says if he wins, he will give the money to the doctor or an abortion rights group.
