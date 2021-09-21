Chicago man sues over Texas abortion law

A man from Chicago has gotten directly involved in the fight over the new abortion ban in Texas.

Felipe Gomez filed a lawsuit in San Antonio asking the court to declare the new law unconstitutional.

Gomez is technically suing a doctor who performed an abortion and went public about it.

The new law allows anyone to sue someone who assists with an abortion and collect a $10,000 reward if they win the case.

Gomez says if he wins, he will give the money to the doctor or an abortion rights group.

