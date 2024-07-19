Chicago man supplied illegal narcotics that killed Naperville man: prosecutors

A Chicago man will remain in custody pending his trial after allegedly supplying illegal narcotics to a Naperville man who overdosed and died in 2023.

Prosecutors said the victim arranged to receive illegal narcotics from Christopher Hobson, 38, on Feb. 20, 2023. The next day, an unidentified third party delivered the drugs to the victim at Hobson's direction.

The 33-year-old victim ingested the drugs and died from an overdose.

The victim was found unresponsive in his home on Feb. 22. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be combined drug intoxication involving fentanyl, alprazolam, phenobarbital and fluoxetine.

Investigators found numerous bags containing illegal narcotics at the victim's home. A further investigation identified Hobson as the person who allegedly supplied the drugs.

Christopher Hobson

"The tragic death of the victim is yet another terrible reminder of the extreme danger illegal narcotics, particularly fentanyl, continue to be in our communities," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Losing someone close to you is hard enough, but to lose a beloved family member so suddenly and unnecessarily can have a crippling, long-lasting effect on not just the immediate family, but also on surviving friends and relatives. I wish all those who knew and loved the victim strength as they must now rely on each other to keep their memories of him alive. To those who peddle this poison, today’s charges send a clear message that if you supply fatal narcotics that cause the death of another, you will be identified, charged, prosecuted and, if found guilty, face up to 30 years in the penitentiary."

Hobson was arrested on July 17, 2024, and charged with three counts of drug-induced homicide (Class X felony), one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felony) and one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (Class 3 felony).

He is due back in court on Aug. 12.