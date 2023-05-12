Chicago man suspected of West Town carjacking faces 5 felonies

A Chicago man suspected of a carjacking last year in the West Town neighborhood is facing multiple felony charges.

Donta Reed, 21, of Trumbull Park, was taken into custody Thursday in the 2600 block of South California, according to Chicago police.

On July 26, Reed allegedly approached a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old man in the 1400 block of West Huron and implied he had a weapon, police said.

(Chicago police)

Reed entered the man's vehicle, took his belongings and drove away, officials said.

He has been charged with five felonies including aggravated robbery, vehicular hijacking, unlawful vehicular invasion, unlawful restraint and theft.

Featured article

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Reed was due to appear in bond court Friday.