Chicago man illegally trafficked 6 rifles and a handgun, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was convicted of illegally trafficking six rifles, including semiautomatic rifles and a handgun, last week.
What we know:
A federal jury found Cedric Curtis, 32, guilty of dealing firearms without a license and six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.
In 2018 and 2019, Curtis sold the rifles and the handgun to a buyer who was secretly cooperating with federal law enforcement.
A co-defendant, Deonta Moore, 31, had already pleaded guilty to illegal firearm possession by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to three years and a month in federal prison.
Prosecutors released multiple images of the guns trafficked by Curtis.
What we don't know:
It was unclear what crime Curtis had been previously convicted of.
What's next:
Curtis is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 1.