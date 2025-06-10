Chicago man illegally trafficked 6 rifles and a handgun, prosecutors say

A Chicago man was convicted of illegally trafficking six rifles, including semiautomatic rifles and a handgun, last week.

What we know:

A federal jury found Cedric Curtis, 32, guilty of dealing firearms without a license and six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois.

In 2018 and 2019, Curtis sold the rifles and the handgun to a buyer who was secretly cooperating with federal law enforcement.

A co-defendant, Deonta Moore, 31, had already pleaded guilty to illegal firearm possession by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to three years and a month in federal prison.

Prosecutors released multiple images of the guns trafficked by Curtis.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Chicago man was convicted of illegally trafficking six rifles, including semiautomatic rifles and a handgun, last week. (U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Illinois)

What we don't know:

It was unclear what crime Curtis had been previously convicted of.

What's next:

Curtis is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 1.