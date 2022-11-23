Chicago man turns himself in for hit-and-run that left woman critically injured in 2021

article

A 51-year-old man from Bronzeville turned himself in to the police for a hit-and-run that left woman badly injured last fall.

Police say Stanley Hinton Jr. was arrested Tuesday int he 1700 block of South State Street for fleeing the scene of a crash on Sept. 18, 2021.

The crash happened in the 300 block of East 47th Street in Bronzeville. A 35-year-old woman was hurt, police say.

Hinton appears in court Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.