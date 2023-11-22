Chicago man denied pre-trial release after stealing $1K worth of Walgreens merch: prosecutors

Pre-trial release was denied for a Chicago man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 of merchandise from a Hinsdale Walgreens and led police on a destructive chase with a young child in the car.

David Freeman, 31, was accused of entering a Walgreens located at 15 Grant Square on July 19 while holding a child who was roughly 3 years old and stealing medication, baby food and liquor. The amount of merchandise he allegedly stole was worth over $1,000.

Freeman, of the Englewood neighborhood, fled the scene in a Chevrolet Astro van, according to prosecutors. Hinsdale police officers pursued Freeman as he disobeyed several stop signs and struck two squad cars.

Officers ended the pursuit shortly after due to safety concerns, officials said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Freeman on Oct. 11 and he was taken into custody Monday. Freeman was charged with one count of burglary, two counts of retail theft, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and several misdemeanor counts, including endangering the life or health of a child.

Freeman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11 for arraignment in front of Judge Daniel Guerin.