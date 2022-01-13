Chicago man wanted for fatally shooting 19-year-old woman outside Midlothian bar

A Chicago man is wanted in connection to a shooting outside a Midlothian bar that left one woman dead and another injured.

Jamile Hayes, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder.

A cash reward is being offered for his arrest.

Hayes is accused of killing 19-year-old Morgan Brown of Lynwood and wounding another woman in a shooting outside of SVN Bar on Oct. 31, 2021.

On Thursday, Brown's family announced a $5,000 reward for Hayes' arrest and conviction.

"A parent's worst nightmare is to have to bury their child. We lost our daughter, and her sister lost her best friend. We are reliving this nightmare every day," said Brown's family.

The FBI is assisting the Midlothian Police Department and is offering an additional $1,000 reward.