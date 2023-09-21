Chicago man who led police on high-speed chase after carjacking rideshare driver sentenced

A man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for carjacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint in downtown Chicago last spring.

Noah Ransom, 19, of Chicago stole a Lexus RX350 from a Lyft driver on April 9, 2022.

Federal prosecutors say the Lyft driver picked up Ransom and four other men at a downtown Chicago hotel around 4:00 a.m., and shortly tafter Ransom pointed a gun at the driver and told him to stop the car and get out.

The rideshare driver did as told and Ransom drove off with the other men in the victim’s car.

About 90 minutes later, Illinois State Police identified the vehicle on the South Side and attempted to pull the driver over, but Ransom continued driving.

After a high-speed chase on multiple expressways for nearly 30 minutes, ISP forced the vehicle to a stop in West Loop. Ransom was arrested, and the handgun he used was seized.

"Committing a senseless act of violence like carjacking is a serious crime that will earn you a substantial federal prison sentence," said Acting U.S. Attorney Pasqual. "We are working tirelessly with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to pursue, prosecute, and detain violent carjackers."

Ransom pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal carjacking and firearm charges.