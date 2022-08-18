Chicago man who went missing after boat accident in Lake Michigan found dead

A Chicago man who went missing after a boating accident in Lake Michigan last month has been found deceased.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office was made aware of a drowning victim at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana.

During an investigation, it was determined that the man was one of two boaters who went missing on July 27 in Lake Michigan after a boating accident.

The Lake County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 36-year-old Dexter Trendell Sain.

The coroner said the man didn't have any injuries, and the cause of death is drowning.

A toxicology report is pending.