Chicago man, woman shot after finding gunman in their garage

Two people were shot while investigating a noise in their garage Wednesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

A man and a woman were in their home around 3 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Eggleston Avenue when they heard a loud noise coming from the garage, police said.

When they opened the door, a gunman began shooting at them, police said

The 36-year-old woman was shot once in each arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 43-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition, according to police.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

Area Two detectives are investigating.