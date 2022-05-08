Women standing on Chicago sidewalk stabbed during argument

Two women were stabbed while standing on a sidewalk late Saturday night in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

A 22-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman were approached by a male suspect around 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Coles Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The women suffered stab wounds when the male suspect swung a knife at them after an argument, police said.

Both victims suffered stab wounds to the body and were transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No one is in custody, but the suspect is known to authorities, police said.

Advertisement

Area Two detectives are investigating.