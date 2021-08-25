Chicago Marine Corps major helps Afghan interpreter safely escape Taliban-controlled country

A Chicago Marine who served in Afghanistan says he thinks the country may be headed toward another civil war.

Major Thomas Schueman joined Good Day Chicago on Wednesday and said no one should believe the Taliban's claims that they have changed.

"I've seen that brutality firsthand from the Taliban and the Taliban are who they think we are," Major Schueman said. "They aren’t changing and their history is well-documented in the human rights violations and how they treat women in. It is really, really a tragedy to know what these Afghans face after our departure."

The Chicago-native and graduate of Marist High School personally fought to save the life of an interpreter, identified only as Zak.

Major Schueman said it was important to fight for the man and his family because Zak saved his life and countless others.

"Back in 2010 in the Sangin District Helmand Province, Zak was fighting alongside my Marines, risked his life on multiple occasions and actually personally saved my own life and so, this was more than an interpreter, this was a brother," Major Schueman said. "Also, the Marine Corps has a saying Semper Fidelis, always faithful no better friend, no worse enemy, and we have to live that ethos and Zak upheld his end of the deal. And I was morally and ethically obligated to uphold our end of the deal."

Major Schueman was able to help Zak and his family obtain a visa to leave Afghanistan.

He was awarded the Purple Heart in a campaign that saw 24 Marines killed and hundreds of others wounded.