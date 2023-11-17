Chicago martial artists unite to support fallen firefighter Andrew Price's family

A group of martial artists came together to honor fallen firefighter Andrew Price on Friday night.

At Supreme Jiu Jitsu, which is just two doors down from where Price died in the line of duty, they honored his legacy and are supporting his family.

"Since we're so close in age, it made me start to think about my own personal life," said Supreme Jiu Jitsu Owner and Head Instructor Idriz Redzovic. "I'm 38, he's 39."

As soon as Redzovic heard what happened, he knew he wanted to do something to give back to Price's family.

"A lot of my values come from my faith as a Muslim. It teaches me to always give charity. Give back to the community as much as I can," he said.

Featured article

Redzovic offered an open mat and special class, and printed t-shirts to sell and raise money for Price's family. The shirts honor Andrew Price as a Chicago Hero.

"The fireman that came out and risked his life. I wanted to show people that there's people in the Jitsu community, that we care about people," said Redzovic. "We care about you. The police, the firemen, I want to say thank you guys for everything you do."

"The fire station is just a couple blocks from my house. That's my fire station. These are my firemen. They walk out every day and they protect us and he lost his life," said Patty Munoz, who attended the fundraiser. "I think the community needs to do things like this to show them that we appreciate them and that we're here for them."

If you weren't able to make it to Friday's fundraiser, the shirts are on sale for $30.00. You can stop by the gym and pick one up at 2442 North Lincoln Avenue. All the proceeds will go to the family of Firefighter Andrew Price.