First responders get valuable training during Chicago mass casualty drill

The scene under the Pink Line L tracks at Harrison and Paulina streets was chaotic Thursday morning and it was meant to be.

Wounded people lying on the ground, smoke rising from a fire, sounds of people screaming, and an L train passing overhead added to the confusion.

It was all a drill. A mass casualty drill meant to put civilian first responders, primarily National Guardsmen, to the test.

It's part of the Advanced Trauma Training Program at Rush University Medical Center.

"The National Guard bureau in Washington D.C. has a requirement that they have a trauma course once every three years. So these members are here re-certifying their trauma certifications," said retired Army Col. Dave Leckrone.

The scenario was an armed forces recruiting station hosting an event with potential recruits and their families when terrorists strike with explosives.

Leckrone said these type of drills are a critical part of first responder training.

"We want to create noise, increase stress levels and train like you are in a fight," he said.

The victims are actors, and in some cases mannequins, lying on the ground with horrific injuries. The students are part of medical support teams that must triage, treat and evacuate victims and their performance will be reviewed.

"There is a written evaluation and a practical evaluation ... and they must meet the objectives and requirements in order to graduate," Leckrone said.