Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham

Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street.

At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said.

The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and arm, and transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back, and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody.