Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday.
The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street.
At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said.
The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle.
A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and arm, and transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back, and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.
No one is currently in custody.