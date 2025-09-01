Chicago mass shooting: 5 wounded, including teen, on South Side
CHICAGO - A teenager and four adults were wounded in a mass shooting on the South Side early Monday, Chicago police said.
What we know:
Police said the shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Cottage Grove after officers responded to a report of a large disturbance.
While on scene, officers heard gunfire nearby and found five people had been shot.
The victims include:
- A 36-year-old woman shot in the left leg, listed in good condition at Northwestern Hospital.
- A 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.
- A 33-year-old man with wounds to his left arm and left leg, listed in fair condition at the University of Chicago.
- A 26-year-old man shot in the left leg, listed in good condition at the University of Chicago.
- Another 33-year-old man shot in the right arm and right leg, also listed in good condition at the University of Chicago.
Four firearms were recovered, and detectives are questioning a person of interest.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led to the shooting, or what came of the large disturbance police responded to.
What's next:
Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.