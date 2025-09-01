Chicago mass shooting: 5 wounded, including teen, on South Side

The Brief Five people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy, on the South Side early Monday. Chicago police say four guns were recovered, and a person of interest is being questioned. The shooting happened on Cottage Grove Avenue after officers responded to a disturbance.



A teenager and four adults were wounded in a mass shooting on the South Side early Monday, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Cottage Grove after officers responded to a report of a large disturbance.

While on scene, officers heard gunfire nearby and found five people had been shot.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The victims include:

A 36-year-old woman shot in the left leg, listed in good condition at Northwestern Hospital.

A 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.

A 33-year-old man with wounds to his left arm and left leg, listed in fair condition at the University of Chicago.

A 26-year-old man shot in the left leg, listed in good condition at the University of Chicago.

Another 33-year-old man shot in the right arm and right leg, also listed in good condition at the University of Chicago.

Four firearms were recovered, and detectives are questioning a person of interest.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting, or what came of the large disturbance police responded to.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.