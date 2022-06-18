Chicago mass shooting: 5 wounded after suspect opens fire in parking lot on Chicago's South Side

Five people were shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of South Rhodes.

At about 11:45 p.m., a group was standing in an open parking lot when an unknown offender began firing shots at the group, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chin, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the forearm, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody, police said.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate.