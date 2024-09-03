Chicago man charged in April mass shooting that killed 9-year-old girl

The Brief A Chicago man, Octaviano Romero, has been charged with murder and attempted murder for a mass shooting on April 13. The shooting resulted in the death of a 9-year-old girl and injuries to 10 others, including three children and seven adults. Romero faces one count of first-degree murder and ten counts of attempted murder, as well as a citation for not wearing a seat belt.



A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in the Back of the Yards earlier this year.

Octaviano Romero, 39, has been accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl and wounding 10 others during on April 13.

Police said a family was gathered for a birthday party in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street around 9 p.m. when gunmen, later identified as Romero, opened fire with assault rifles and handguns.

There were 75 shell casings recovered from the scene, according to the report.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after. She was later identified as Ariana Molina.

Three other children were wounded by gunfire. A 1-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and is in critical condition. An 8-year-old boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was also listed in critical condition. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his hand and is in good condition.

Seven adults were also wounded.

Octaviano Romero

Romero was charged with one count of first-degree murder and ten counts of attempted murder. He was also cited for not wearing a seat belt while driving.

No additional details were available at this time.