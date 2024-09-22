Chicago mass shooting: 1 killed, 6 wounded at prayer vigil on South Side

The Source One person was killed and six others were wounded in a mass shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday night during a prayer vigil. No one is in custody.



Chicago police said the victims were gathered in the front yard of a home in the 2500 block of South Spaulding Avenue for a prayer vigil around 10 p.m. when the shooting happened.

A jeep stopped on the street when someone got out and started shooting.

Police said a total of seven people were shot and they all showed up at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after getting to the hospital.

The victim was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Froylan Garcia, of Berwyn.

Six other men, ages 30-51, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No arrests were reported. Area Four Detectives are investigating.