Chicago mayor asks Biden for $5B in federal funding for migrant crisis

Mayor Brandon Johnson was in the nation's capitol on Thursday seeking $5 billion in federal funding for the migrant situation in Chicago.

Johnson met with President Joe Biden in his first in-person meeting to discuss Chicago's need for federal relief.

In the past 14 months, more than 20,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the city with many sleeping on the floors of police stations.

"That the president certainly understands that this this this crisis is a moment that we have to be responsive to that. I did hear that there is a commitment to help support and operationalize our system here of care," Johnson said.

While the president did not make any promises on Johnson's $5 billion request, Biden is working to push a supplemental $1.4 billion package for migrant shelters and services through congress.