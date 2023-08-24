Chicago mayor addresses migrant crisis, education in exclusive interview

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is speaking out about his time in office and his plans for the future.

With his first 100 days in office now behind him, Mayor Johnson still faces arguably the greatest challenge of his young administration: what to do about the city's ongoing migrant crisis?

The mayor says this is not a Chicago-centric problem, and that other sanctuary cities like New York and Los Angeles are struggling to find adequate housing and to cover the enormous cost of caring for the steady influx of asylum seekers.

In our one-on-one interview, FOX 32 asked the mayor how much longer realistically migrants can be allowed to take up space on the floors of Chicago's police stations. Right now, he says, there is no firm timetable for moving them out.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

We also talked about the decision to give children of asylum seekers the opportunity to attend class starting this week at Chicago Public Schools and how that decision might impact the quality of learning. Johnson was quick to call out past administrations for not valuing public education as he does, calling the decision to welcome migrants to classrooms an imperative.

"As a product of public schools, as someone who has taught in the public schools, as someone who sends their children to the Chicago public schools, there's no one more vested in the public education system than me, and what I have said repeatedly is that bringing people together to address the needs that families have across the city of Chicago regardless of what zip code you're in, we have to do that," Johnson said.

Later on tonight, we will have a deeper look at our interview with Mayor Johnson, including a glimpse at the private side of the man behind the office, and how his wife and kids are adjusting to the idea that they're now forced to share their husband and father with the entire city.