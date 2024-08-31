Chicago mayor hosts Take Back the Block event in Humboldt Park

The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Humboldt Park event highlighted the city's $100 million violence prevention effort, showing reduced homicides but more work needed. The summer block party series, with food and games, ends with one last event next weekend.



The Chicago mayor's office rolled into the weekend with another Take Back the Block event in Humboldt Park.

Held on Friday night, the fifth event in Brandon Johnson's anti-violence initiative aimed to bring elected officials, law enforcement and residents together on North Spaulding Avenue.

At Friday's event, Johnson said the city's $100 million investment in violence prevention has brought homicides down, but he said there's still a lot more to do.

"Until all of our communities are fully invested in where we can afford to live in the neighborhood, where we can walk the streets and feel comfortable and we can take them to our neighborhood schools, that is the vision for Chicago," Johnson said. "And I need to know Humboldt Park, are you with that vision?"

Every block party this summer was held in a different neighborhood, with resource fairs, food, games, and family fun.

There's one more event planned for next weekend.