Chicago mayor calls for cease-fire in Gaza amid Council debate on resolution

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is calling for a cease-fire in Gaza after the deaths of 25,000 Palestinians.

Despite the City Council delaying a vote on a supportive resolution, Johnson expressed that "the killing needs to stop."

More than two dozen aldermen petitioned for the delay, highlighting the ongoing struggle within Chicago over symbolic support for the war in Gaza.

Aldermen Andre Vasquez and Byron Sigcho-Lopez urged the council to take action on the war, emphasizing the need for commitment.

"Let’s make a commitment that we come back to this very floor and that we act on this war instead of pandering for votes instead of calling for the U.S. to stop funding a war of despair," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez.

The city has previously passed a resolution supporting Israel, sponsored by Alderwoman Debra Silverstein, the Council's lone Jewish member.