Chicago mayor details why he didn't attend Officer Huesca's funeral

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has spoken out on the arrest of Xavier Tate Jr. and is answering questions on why he did not attend Officer Luis Huesca's funeral.

He revealed Friday that he had planned on attending the funeral earlier this week, despite being asked very publicly by State Comptroller Susana Mendoza not to do so at the request of the Huesca family.

Johnson said he had a private phone call with Huesca's mother on the morning of the funeral as she relayed her wishes to him personally.

"The conversation that I had directly with Officer Huesca's mother was that she requested that I not attend the funeral and I honored her request," Johnson said.

Attending funerals for fallen service members is typically part of the job description as mayor.

Former Mayor Lightfoot attended funerals for fallen CPD officers Areanah Preston and Ella French despite a stormy relationship with the police department.

Huesca's family was reportedly upset with Johnson for supporting what they saw as a policy that put police in harm's way.

However, on Friday, Johnson tried to dispel any notion that there was distance between him and the Chicago Police Department.

"Me and my administration, we are proud to support and stand with the Chicago Police Department. My confidence in Superintendent Snelling, Chief Ursitti and the entire police department has been strengthened in this moment," Johnson said.

Johnson was also asked whether he'd changed his mind on the ShotSpotter gun detection system, since it played a role in catching the suspect in Huesca's death, Xavier Tate Jr.

He said no and that he was still committed to phasing Shotspotter out.