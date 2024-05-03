Chicago police to detail arrest of Xavier Tate Jr., accused in murder of Officer Huesca

Chicago police and city leaders on Friday will discuss what led to the arrest of an Aurora man accused of fatally shooting Officer Luis M. Huesca last month.

Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, was taken into custody Wednesday night by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Glendale Heights. A day later, Tate was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Huesca.

Tate is accused of ambushing Huesca, who was traveling home from work, and fatally shooting him and stealing his car.

Just before 3 a.m. that Sunday morning, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue, where they found Huesca suffering from multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

Huesca was located in the 3100 block of West 56th Street. He was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Tate was on the run for 10 days until he was arrested Thursday at an apartment complex in Glendale Heights.

A neighbor who lives right across the hall from where police found Tate said he was "nervous" as officers were taking him into custody.

"I heard something, so I went to the door and I opened it and when I saw a lot of marshals, a lot of police outside the front of the door… when I saw that, I just closed right away the door," said Alejandro Goatche.

That's when he started recording, for six minutes. But, he said, the police were there for much longer, until Tate finally surrendered.

"There was no shooting, no yelling, everything was very quiet," said neighbor Joyce Compton. "They did a good job.

In addition to the murder charge, Tate was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling will hold a 10 a.m. press conference about Tate's arrest, which will be streamed in the media player at the top of this story. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will also be in attendance.

Tate's first court appearance is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Caschaus Tate, a relative of Xavier's, was arrested last week and accused of disposing of Huesca's service weapon, which has been recovered. He was charged with one felony county of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The Huesca family released a statement on the arrest of Tate on Thursday:

As we confront a new chapter in the tragedy that began nearly two weeks ago with the murder of Officer Luis Huesca, we are profoundly grateful to the community for their overwhelming support and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. The warmth and solidarity shown by so many have provided essential comfort in the face of such a devastating loss.

We extend our immense gratitude to the men and women of the Chicago Police Department for their unwavering support and dedication to our family, with special recognition to Superintendent Larry Snelling, Chief Antoinette Ursitti, and Chicago FOP President John Catanzara for their exceptional support during our darkest hours.

We also commend the U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts. Their relentless dedication fuels our hope for swift justice for Officer Huesca.

As we place our trust in the justice system for a thorough and just resolution, the potential for lenient pre-trial release conditions that might allow a heinous murderer to walk free is deeply troubling. The vile nature of this crime and its devastating impact on our family and the community demand uncompromising pursuit of justice.

While no measure of justice can bring Officer Huesca back or fully heal our hearts, we take solace in his enduring legacy of service and bravery.

Thank you all for honoring the memory of Officer Luis Huesca.