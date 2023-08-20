Chicago mayor, Home Run Inn partner to deliver pizza delight on CPS' first day back

As Chicago students prepare to return to the classroom, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Home Run Inn — in collaboration with other city departments — have organized an exciting event to welcome kids back with their favorite treat – pizza!

On Monday, Home Run Inn pizzas will be distributed to students at 25 elementary schools across the South and West sides. The generous gesture aims to kickstart the school year on a delicious note.

Mayor Johnson will personally hand out the first batch of pizzas alongside the Chicago Police Department to students at Robinson Elementary School, located at 4225 S. Lake Park Ave.

In addition, staff members at the receiving schools will be acknowledged for their dedication with a personal invitation for a free pizza at any Home Run Inn location.

In a statement, Mayor Johnson expressed his enthusiasm.

"Our children are our future, and I cherish the opportunity to start the school year off right by handing out one of Chicago's signature dishes to thousands of our youth. Thank you to CPD, CFD, DFSS, CPS, and Home Run Inn for making this event possible and making our kids' first day a little brighter."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and generic pizza | Getty Images

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez added, "We’re grateful to Home Run Inn and all our City partners for joining us as we welcome back our families, staff and importantly, our amazing scholars. Starting the year off strong depends on our schools as well as our parents and community members, as exemplified in this generous gift and partnership."

Gina (Perrino) Bolger, who is Home Run Inn's Senior Vice President and a fourth-generation family member, said: "Home Run Inn is thrilled to play a part in brightening the lives of students as they gear up for an exciting new school year."