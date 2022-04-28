Chicago Mayor Lightfoot says she will run for second term: report

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday she will seek a second term in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

Regarding her reelection bid, Lightfoot told the Sun-Times, "The issue is when is the announcement, and that will come soon. I mean, I’m giving you every indication of what the future is going to hold. The question is just formally announcing it. And we will do that soon."

Lightfoot is in Washington for the African American Mayors Association annual conference. She was also scheduled to meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss getting federal funds to deal with broadband deserts in Chicago.

The Commerce Department is responsible for distributing a chunk of funds from the Infrastructure bill, including money for broadband programs to help bridge digital divides.

Lightfoot discussed her upcoming City Hall campaign a few hours after Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., announced he will stay in Congress and not run for mayor.