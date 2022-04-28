Rep. Mike Quigley rules out run for Chicago mayor

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley announced Thursday he will not be running to become Chicago's next mayor.

The congressman said in a statement that he had just returned from the Poland-Ukraine border and that the war abroad demands his focus. Quigley co-chairs the House Ukrainian Caucus.

"On this most recent trip with my colleagues from the Intelligence Committee, it became clear our work will continue for months, if not years," Quigley said. "After much consideration, I simply cannot walk away from my duty to safeguard democracy, fight for American values abroad, and stand up for the brave Ukrainian people in their time of maximum peril. Campaigning to serve as Mayor of Chicago would not allow me to fulfill this critical obligation."

Quigley was rumored to join the 2023 mayoral race as a challenger to Lori Lightfoot, who has not officially announced her reelection campaign.

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson and Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) have both entered the race.

Quigley said although he is not seeking the mayor's office, he will continue to aid Chicago at the federal level

"The great city I love faces unprecedented challenges on crime, schools, equity and fiscal matters that demand 100% full-time commitment from our mayor," the statement reads. "At age 53, I would have relished the opportunity to get Chicago back on track. If I’m being completely honest, at 63, I don’t think my family and I can make this kind of commitment."