Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot endorses Rep. Danny Davis for re-election to Congress

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot endorsed Rep. Danny Davis (D-Chicago) for reelection on Saturday.

"I am here to declare that I am an unabashed supporter and fan of Danny K. Davis," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot cited Davis' decades of public service, including his 11 years on the Chicago City Council during what was known as "the council wars."

"This year our democracy is truly on the ballot," Lightfoot said. "[Davis] is a lion of the Civil Rights movement."

Davis, 80, was elected to represent the district in 1996. Davis talked about how his years in office have helped him develop powerful connections with other political leaders that he says benefit residents.

"He is a consistently solid supporter on the things that matter most to us," Lightfoot said.

At this point, Davis is facing one opponent in the Democratic primary: Kina Collins. Primary election day is June 28, 2022. Election day is November 8, 2022.

