Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lightfoot announced her diagnosis in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted," said Lightfoot.

She said she will follow CDC guidelines for isolation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

This announcement comes as Chicago has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Health and city officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and boosted.

"We continue to see the COVID-19 vaccine provide great protection against serious outcomes – specifically hospitalization and death," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. in a press release Tuesday. "Especially in the colder months and through the current Omicron surge, it is so important that all eligible members of your family have received their COVID-19 vaccine and booster."

RELATED: COVID sick time: Stay home or work? Omicron poses conundrum

RELATED: Antiviral COVID-19 pills will be available in Illinois this January: IDPH

RELATED: New COVID-19 variant named IHU discovered in France