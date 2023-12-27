Chicago mayor on migrant crisis: 'Entire country is now at stake' without significant assistance from Biden

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson warned the entire country "is at stake" if President Biden doesn't spend resources addressing the migrant crisis that is overwhelming his city.

The progressive leader appeared Wednesday on CNN to talk about the surge of migrants into the sanctuary city. He argued that leaders in his state and around the country need to work together in a more "coordinated" approach that is backed by "significant" financial support from the Biden administration.

Johnson touted his administration's efforts providing housing, healthcare and schooling for migrant families. However, he admitted the city's resources were being stretched and needed the federal government's help.

"What I have worked to do instead of having chaos is provide some structure and calm around the situation and, without significant federal support, this is not sustainable," Johnson said.

"I've said repeatedly we need more resources," he added.

Mayor Brandon Johnson listens to debate over funding for migrant aid in City Council chambers on May 31, 2023. The council approved $51 in migrant aid resources.

"[W]ithout real significant investment from our federal government, it won’t just be the city of Chicago that won’t be able to maintain this mission; it’s the entire country that is now at stake," Johnson said.

Over 20,000 migrants have appeared in the Windy City since August 2022, Fox32 Chicago has reported.

Johnson also blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "reckless" and "dangerous" move sending buses of migrants to sanctuary cities and states.

The Texas governor has been bussing migrants into the city since last year to highlight the impact of illegal immigration on border towns in his state. Earlier this month, Chicago passed an ordinance imposing penalties for buses dropping off migrants in the city without a permit. Johnson has also filed dozens of lawsuits against companies transporting migrants.

Last week, Abbott began flying migrants into the sanctuary city. Johnson complained that Abbott was not helping address the migrant crisis.

"In no way what the state of Texas is doing is helping the cause," he said on CNN.

"As much as we recognize that there are challenges, significant challenges at the border, and we do need real substantive immigration reform and policies that allow us to have a structure and a pathway to citizenship… sending buses all over the state of Illinois and all over the country is reckless and, quite frankly, dangerous. I met with 80 mayors last Friday to have a more coordinated approach for the state of Illinois along with county officials. That is what is required in this moment: a real sophisticated coordination while also pushing the federal government to provide the resources and support so we can actually sustain this mission," Johnson added.

Illinois opened up 230 hotel rooms for migrants arriving in the city from Texas this past weekend, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced.

At a city council meeting in November, Chicago residents demanded officials end its sanctuary city status.

The outraged residents complained the city was spending taxpayer funds on housing and meals for illegal immigrants while the Black community had been "left behind."

