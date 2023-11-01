Over 20,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since late last year

Chicago reached a milestone in migrant arrivals Wednesday.

More than 20,000 migrants have arrived in the Windy City since Aug. 31, 2022, according to Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Of those in Chicago, roughly 11,500 migrants are currently being held in two dozen city shelters. Another 3,317 people are waiting for placements, most of them in Chicago police stations.

Amid Chicago's recent cold snap, the city has been sending warming buses to 16 police districts where migrant families are sleeping in tents on cold and wet concrete.

"Even at 50 degrees Fahrenheit, you can develop hypothermia with prolonged exposure or with wet clothing," Beth Amodio, president and CEO of One Warm Coat, said. "And children are more likely to develop hypothermia because their bodies are not able yet to regulate their body temperatures like a healthy adult would be."

According to OEMC, 467 buses have arrived in Chicago since Aug. 31, 2022.