Chicago welcomes migrants to their first taste of winter

On Tuesday, Chicago residents experienced a sharp drop in temperatures, prompting them to reach for their winter coats as they grappled with the sudden onset of cold weather.

However, for many of the migrants who have newly arrived in Chicago, this marks their first encounter with winter in the local area.

Snow has been falling intermittently, and for these newcomers, it's an entirely new experience. With joy and amazement, many of them took photos and playfully made snowballs, all while wearing smiles on their faces despite the biting cold.

In response to the frigid conditions, the Chicago Transit Authority is taking steps to provide relief. During certain hours, they are offering warming buses at 16 police districts and at the landing zone. However, long-term solutions are desperately needed as thousands of migrants continue to sleep in the lobbies and outside of police stations, including at Police District 18.

As the temperatures continue to drop, community members are stepping up to help. In a heartwarming scene, individuals were seen bringing warm winter clothing to the migrant families in need. At the same time, the city is collaborating with organizations like "One Warm Coat" to collect and donate essential items such as hats, gloves, socks, and jackets to those facing the harsh winter conditions.

Rey Wences-Najera, First Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights, emphasized the importance of leveraging every available resource and partnership to ensure people have access to necessary items, including clothing, gloves, and shoes.

Beth Amodio, President and CEO of One Warm Coat, expressed concerns about people exposed to the elements, particularly those who are sleeping outdoors 24/7.

"They can development hypothermia so quickly and even at 50 degrees Fahrenheit, you can develop hypothermia with prolonged exposure or with wet clothing, and children are more likely to develop hypothermia because their bodies are not able yet to regulate their body temperatures like a healthy adult would be," Amodio said.

The community is coming together to support migrants during their first winter in Chicago, and there are various ways to help, including donating new or gently-used coats or hosting a coat drive in partnership with One Warm Coat.

Find a One Warm Coat drive near you by clicking HERE.

Inquire about holding your own coat drive by clicking HERE.

The City of Chicago is collecting new items for asylum seekers in partnership with various organizations. To view and purchase from Instituto’s Rapid Response Wish List, click HERE.

New items can also be dropped off at New Life Centers located at 4401 W. Ogden Ave.