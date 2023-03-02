Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson calls runoff with Vallas 'dynamic'

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson spent Thursday morning greeting commuters at a Red Line train station.

When asked about the April runoff, he called it "dynamic" and said he and Vallas differ in many ways.

He also cited his opponent's past as a reason for change.

"When he was in charge of the city's finances a generation ago, almost, I was in high school, in the 90s and the type of economic despair that we are experiencing right now is a direct result of his failures," said Johnson.

Johnson says going into the runoff, his focus will remain on investments in the people of Chicago.