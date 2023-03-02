Expand / Collapse search
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson calls runoff with Vallas 'dynamic'

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois Politics
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson greets Red Line commuters

CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson spent Thursday morning greeting commuters at a Red Line train station

When asked about the April runoff, he called it "dynamic" and said he and Vallas differ in many ways.

He also cited his opponent's past as a reason for change.

"When he was in charge of the city's finances a generation ago, almost, I was in high school, in the 90s and the type of economic despair that we are experiencing right now is a direct result of his failures," said Johnson. 

Johnson says going into the runoff, his focus will remain on investments in the people of Chicago